Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $358.97 Million

Equities analysts expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to post sales of $358.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $356.50 million and the highest is $364.01 million. RingCentral reported sales of $277.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.00.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $1,511,132.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,156 shares in the company, valued at $53,282,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total value of $427,072.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 215,493 shares in the company, valued at $57,519,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,262,038 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in RingCentral by 86.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter worth $77,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 102.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $276.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,106.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.02. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

