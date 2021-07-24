Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is ($0.37). Scorpio Tankers posted earnings of $2.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 130.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on STNG. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at $8,309,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 311,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 41,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

STNG stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,712. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.