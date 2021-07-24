Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to report sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. Vertiv reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year sales of $4.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vertiv from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,489,000 after buying an additional 2,177,751 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,568,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,875 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $199,899,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Vertiv by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,823,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 400.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $27.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $27.81.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

