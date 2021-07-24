Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to post sales of $161.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.34 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $144.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $648.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $640.97 million to $660.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $673.98 million, with estimates ranging from $656.62 million to $704.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

In other news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $503,088.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

