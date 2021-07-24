Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.15 Million

Analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will announce $188.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.00 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $183.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year sales of $753.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $744.90 million to $759.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $748.00 million, with estimates ranging from $738.60 million to $755.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $17.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.06. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

