Zacks: Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.15 Million

Analysts expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to announce sales of $48.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.90 million and the highest is $48.40 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $50.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $193.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.40 million to $196.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $177.60 million, with estimates ranging from $172.70 million to $182.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at $532,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 6.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 48.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.04. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

