Zacks: Brokerages Expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.70 Million

Equities analysts expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to announce sales of $486.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $488.10 million and the lowest is $485.30 million. La-Z-Boy posted sales of $285.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 232.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1,131.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 110.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

LZB opened at $33.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.71. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

