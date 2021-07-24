Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will post $107.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.50 million. Lawson Products reported sales of $72.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $431.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $428.90 million to $434.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $460.59 million, with estimates ranging from $458.40 million to $462.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $103.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $482.04 million, a PE ratio of 79.36 and a beta of 0.99. Lawson Products has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $62.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lawson Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lawson Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

