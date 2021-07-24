Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. Marvell Technology posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,406,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.90. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $59.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

