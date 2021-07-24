Zacks: Brokerages Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Post -$3.76 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will report earnings of ($3.76) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($6.51) to ($1.29). Novavax reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,153.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of ($6.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($20.38) to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $30.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $48.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.

NVAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

NVAX stock traded down $6.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.24. 3,522,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,115,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total transaction of $694,307.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,722.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $765,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,848 shares of company stock valued at $17,241,046. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth about $1,122,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Novavax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

