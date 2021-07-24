Zacks: Brokerages Expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will announce sales of $122.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.06 million to $123.03 million. Q2 posted sales of $97.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $496.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.97 million to $498.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $601.26 million, with estimates ranging from $578.05 million to $613.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $104.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.27. Q2 has a 52-week low of $83.97 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.51 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth about $87,463,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $84,926,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth about $20,651,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 44.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,167,000 after acquiring an additional 184,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Q2 by 2,374.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 158,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,851,000 after acquiring an additional 151,800 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

