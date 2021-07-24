Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $979.67 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will post $979.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $963.00 million and the highest is $987.00 million. Sally Beauty reported sales of $705.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The company had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.31. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 39.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 745.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 62.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

