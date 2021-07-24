Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.26. Sharps Compliance posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sharps Compliance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of -0.21. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71.

In other news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 74,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $1,026,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834,329 shares in the company, valued at $11,555,456.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $3,858,537.10. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 484,682 shares of company stock worth $7,736,302. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 231,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 29,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 23.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 33,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

