Zacks: Brokerages Expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to Post $0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to report $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 57.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TPVG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

TPVG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 103,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,048. The stock has a market cap of $490.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.89. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 26,263 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 471.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 53,481 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

