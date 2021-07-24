Zacks: Brokerages Expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $535.22 Million

Analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will post $535.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $530.40 million and the highest is $540.04 million. TTEC reported sales of $453.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $101.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $355,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TTEC in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TTEC by 1,885.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in TTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

