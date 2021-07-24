Zano Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $269,376.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Zano has a market cap of $29.19 million and $269,376.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00008046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zano has traded 48.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,773.42 or 0.99987733 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00033506 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.21 or 0.01196683 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.32 or 0.00362142 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00427277 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006040 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049937 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,769,868 coins and its circulating supply is 10,740,368 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.