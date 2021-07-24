Zano (ZANO) Trading Up 44.1% This Week

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Zano has a total market capitalization of $29.37 million and $196,917.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $2.73 or 0.00008024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded up 44.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,090.18 or 1.00032862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00032851 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.50 or 0.01175217 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.88 or 0.00378172 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.17 or 0.00405428 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006091 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00050573 BTC.

Zano Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,770,783 coins and its circulating supply is 10,741,283 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.