Zap (ZAP) Market Cap Hits $8.85 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. Zap has a market capitalization of $8.85 million and $63,942.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00048758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00016474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.63 or 0.00841003 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

