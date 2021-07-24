ZB Token (ZB) One Day Volume Tops $1.16 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. ZB Token has a total market cap of $133.39 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZB Token has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZB Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00049202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016609 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $291.58 or 0.00846729 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

