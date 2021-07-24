Zcoin Price Hits $4.23 on Top Exchanges (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,374.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,180.92 or 0.06344650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.21 or 0.01350452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.36 or 0.00370510 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00145859 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $209.93 or 0.00610727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.34 or 0.00376268 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.52 or 0.00295339 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

