Zealium Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $30,922.62 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007676 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008336 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.00253015 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,670,637 coins and its circulating supply is 16,670,637 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

