Zeepin Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $331,048.01 and $55,459.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00040357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00132249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00144490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,010.34 or 0.99895542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.77 or 0.00883419 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

