Zen Protocol Trading Down 40.1% This Week (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded down 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $632,946.60 and approximately $13.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.20 or 0.00436991 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000239 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00171998 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

