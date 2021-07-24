Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 994.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $67,913,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 286.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 101,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after purchasing an additional 75,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $299,750.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,903.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total value of $200,245.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,865.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,545 shares of company stock worth $25,115,453 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZEN opened at $146.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.19 and a 52-week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

