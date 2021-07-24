Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.00

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $33,340.92 and $24.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00015834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.51 or 0.00876868 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token (CRYPTO:ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

