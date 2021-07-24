ZENZO (ZNZ) Achieves Market Cap of $1.44 Million

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.0487 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $89.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00054236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002458 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00033184 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.02 or 0.00253143 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00033439 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.