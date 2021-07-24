Zero Utility Token (ZUT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21,917.00

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $649.73 or 0.01906555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $629,433.89 and approximately $21,917.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00048056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.77 or 0.00832688 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

