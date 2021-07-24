Zero (ZER) Price Reaches $0.0998 on Top Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, Zero has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. Zero has a market cap of $1.02 million and $80,029.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0998 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.25 or 0.00290128 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00126273 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00152427 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,273,039 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.