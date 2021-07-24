Zerogoki USD Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zerogoki USD has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $144,500.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00048319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.80 or 0.00835596 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Coin Profile

Zerogoki USD is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 1,917,787 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

