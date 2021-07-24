Zeusshield Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $241,490.70 and approximately $416.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048407 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.70 or 0.00836851 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

