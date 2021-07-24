ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $266,171.01 and approximately $41.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00048629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.27 or 0.00838498 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

