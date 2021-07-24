Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $1,531,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,638,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $421,000. BP PLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. BP PLC now owns 6,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $113.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.04, a PEG ratio of 83.29 and a beta of 1.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.61.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

ZG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

