Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Holdings Raised by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,769,000 after buying an additional 388,568 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,216,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,004,000 after buying an additional 187,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,726,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Zillow Group stock opened at $113.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.04, a PEG ratio of 83.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.61. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.