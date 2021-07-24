ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $4.90 million and $26,543.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00040343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00115560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00146239 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,845.95 or 0.99657956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.92 or 0.00886056 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,655 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

