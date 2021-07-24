ZINC Price Tops $0.0064 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. ZINC has a market cap of $35,942.72 and approximately $267.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00016602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.60 or 0.00842114 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

