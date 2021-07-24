ZKSwap Hits Market Cap of $131.07 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001940 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded up 3% against the dollar. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $131.07 million and $11.37 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00040383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00129581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00144900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,273.99 or 1.00187393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.12 or 0.00883134 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

