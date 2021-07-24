ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Hits $0.0533 on Major Exchanges

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $23,443.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for $0.0533 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00104233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00139975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,710.58 or 1.00028586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.94 or 0.00901867 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 30,468,701 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

