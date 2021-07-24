ZooKeeper (ZOO) Reaches One Day Volume of $25,865.00

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $1.63 million and $25,865.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00039106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00124423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00143703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,039.01 or 1.00115123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.61 or 0.00878260 BTC.

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 30,705,663 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

