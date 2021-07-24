ZrCoin (ZRC) Market Cap Hits $898,576.40

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. ZrCoin has a market cap of $898,576.40 and $53,692.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One ZrCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00039106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00124423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00143703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,039.01 or 1.00115123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.61 or 0.00878260 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

