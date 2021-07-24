ZumCoin Market Cap Reaches $779,050.30 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $779,050.30 and $31.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

