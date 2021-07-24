ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC on popular exchanges. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $63,778.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

