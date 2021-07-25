$0.02 EPS Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Spire posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SR. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $70.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. Spire has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Spire by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Spire by 3,467.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,154,000 after purchasing an additional 513,130 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Spire by 18.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the first quarter worth $1,245,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

