-$0.02 EPS Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.01. trivago posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.81.

TRVG traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 738,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,803. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.77. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

