$0.08 EPS Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. BlackLine reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BL shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $567,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,137.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,897 shares of company stock worth $12,315,274 over the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 99.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in BlackLine by 337.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 11.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.92. 168,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,144. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -91.28 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.31.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

