$0.10 EPS Expected for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings. RADA Electronic Industries reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RADA Electronic Industries.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RADA shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

RADA Electronic Industries stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.77. 315,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,478. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.11 million, a PE ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 1.04. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,708,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,216,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1,529.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,435,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,459 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 12.8% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,296,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,573,000 after purchasing an additional 147,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 34.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 261,284 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

