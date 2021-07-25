$0.14 EPS Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. IBEX also posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IBEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 19.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in IBEX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in IBEX by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in IBEX by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IBEX by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBEX stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,789. The firm has a market cap of $403.48 million and a P/E ratio of -57.74. IBEX has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

