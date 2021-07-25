$0.19 EPS Expected for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. Independence Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,240 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2,007.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,654,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 176.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 751,406 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 535,653 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. 264,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.18. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $20.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.