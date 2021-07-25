$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a PE ratio of 59.97.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

