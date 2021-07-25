$0.22 EPS Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Unifi posted earnings per share of ($1.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.80 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Unifi stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 48,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Unifi has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $50,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,157.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 27,175 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $704,104.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,848.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,774 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Unifi by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Unifi by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Unifi by 9.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

