$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.23. Kingstone Companies reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

KINS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,116. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $80.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -533.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 53,531 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

